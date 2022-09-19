1 person shot in Fort Myers on Monday

One person has been shot outside of a store at Palm Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard in Fort Myers Monday evening.

According to a Fort Myers Police Officer, a shooting investigation is taking place at the Fort Myers scene.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on Monday evening in front of a convenience store.

The victim was seriously injured and has been transported for medical assistance.

The victim is said to be in stable condition and police believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Myers Police Department.