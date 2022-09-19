1 person shot in Fort Myers on Monday

Reporter:Taylor Wirtz
Writer:Paul Dolan
Published: September 19, 2022 7:35 PM EDT
Updated: September 20, 2022 6:51 PM EDT
FORT MYERS

One person has been shot outside of a store at Palm Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard in Fort Myers Monday evening.

According to a Fort Myers Police Officer, a shooting investigation is taking place at the Fort Myers scene.

A Fort Myers police van and police tape at the shooting scene on Monday. (CREDIT: WINK News)

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on Monday evening in front of a convenience store.

The victim was seriously injured and has been transported for medical assistance.

The victim is said to be in stable condition and police believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Myers Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: The Weather Authority

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media