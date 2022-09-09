Pub in North Naples celebrates and honors Queen Elizabeth II

A pub in North Naples is celebrating the life of the Queen by setting up an area for people to come and pay their respects.

The setup, including pictures, candles, and flowers will be up until the funeral honoring the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

“She really was the most dedicated woman to her subjects and her life as queen,” Hazel Durham, a resident living in Naples who’s from Scotland said.

“She kept her vow until the end. She did everything she could for our country,” said Endree Remsey, who’s also a resident living in Naples who’s from Scotland.

Durham and Remsey told WINK News she’s known as a coronation baby, born in 1953, the same year as Elizabeth’s coronation. Both women said the Queen has been part of their entire lives.

“That’s all we’ve known so it’s a big change for us and sad but happy we’ve had such a fabulous monarch for so long,” Remsey said.

On Friday, a group known as the Ladies of Glencoe, gathered to celebrate the Queen’s life, achievements, and sense of humor.

Barbara Hansen and James Gray may be from the United States, they have a love for the Monarchy.

“I’ve always been infatuated with the royals…we wish King Charles III lots of well wishes and good luck. He has big shoes to fill,” Hansen said.

“As a pub, we want everyone to feel like this is an extension on their own home, especially more so more than ever now. And we want people to be able to come here and mourn,” Gray, the general manager of the pub said.