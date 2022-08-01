Scattered storms to follow unseasonably hot afternoon Monday

An unseasonably hot forecast will unfold across Southwest Florida, as highs reach the upper 90s in many communities.

Dew points in the upper 70s will make our afternoon “feels like” temperatures climb into the triple-digits. After a mostly sunny start to the day, cloud coverage will increase in the late afternoon.

These increasing clouds will precede scattered thunderstorm chances. Most of these showers and storms will hold off until this evening.

A few may be capable of lightning, localized flooding, and damaging winds. Severe weather is not expected.

Boaters will encounter great water conditions ahead of Monday’s rain chances. Only light chop is expected within our bays with one to two-foot gulf wave heights.

A new plume of Saharan dust will be blowing into South Florida on Tuesday. This will linger throughout the week, potentially irritating sufferers of allergies and respiratory illnesses.

Thankfully, this dust is keeping our tropical activity suppressed for the near future.

No named storms are expected to form within the Gulf of Mexico, Mid Atlantic, or The Caribbean over the next five days.