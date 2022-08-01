RSW sees 21% decrease in June year-over-year traffic, up year-to-date

During June, 663,141 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers.

This was a decrease of 21 percent compared to June 2021. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 17.6 percent compared to last year.

The traffic leader in June was Delta with 176,915 total passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (127,095), American (122,983), JetBlue (71,428) and United (67,716).

Southwest Florida International Airport had 5,418 aircraft operations, a decrease of 26.5 percent compared to June 2021. Page Field saw 14,284 operations, a 28 percent increase compared to June 2021.

Southwest Florida International Airport served more than 10.3 million passengers in 2021 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic.