Man arrested in San Carlos Park barricade incident faces new animal cruelty charge

A San Carlos Park man arrested after barricading himself in his home in May now faces an additional charge.

According to a new court filing, David Auger, 63, faces a charge of animal cruelty.

The charge filed on July 29 comes nearly four months after the alleged animal cruelty incident on April 9. Details of what led to the charge have not been released.

The original charges include aggravated assault on an officer, and criminal mischief stemming from an incident on May 9. Auger barricaded himself inside his home on San Carlos Boulevard for hours while the Lee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in.

An initial call was received after neighbors reported Auger was standing naked in his yard around 1 p.m.

“He was outside, naked, exposing the shacks, sexual organs, patrol district deputies pull up, they engage him, they began talking to him,” Marceno says. “He armed himself with a knife and a screwdriver.”

According to Marceno, Auger grabbed a large kitchen knife and began to move toward a deputy behind the home, and threatened to kill them.

“As he exits the back, he grabs a large kitchen knife, he picks it up, he starts going towards our deputy approximately 20 feet or less,” Marceno said. “And he says he’s going to kill one of our deputies.”

While being taken into custody, Marceno says Auger told deputies that he spent 50 years as a gang member and was proud of it, as well as his time with pagans.

The home that Auger barricaded himself in is on one of San Carlos Park’s busiest roads and has garnered a lot of attention. The home had a couch, chairs, grill, a mattress, lamps, and more, which have been piling up outside the front lawn for months.

After the barricade incident, law enforcement cleared the lawn of the debris.