Early voting locations and times for Southwest Florida

Early voting for the 2022 primaries in Florida will begin on Monday, August 8. Eligible voters who registered before July 25 can participate.

If you plan on participating in early voting in Lee, Collier, Charlotte or Hendry counties, you can find where and when you can vote below.

Lee County:

August 13-20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cape Coral-Lee County Library – 921 SW 39th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914

Dr. Carrie D. Robinson Center – 2990 Edison Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33916

East County Regional Library – 881 Gunnery Road N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

Estero Recreation Center – 9200 Corkscrew Palms Boulevard, Estero, FL 33928

Fort Myers Regional Library – Voting room address: 1651 Lee Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901/Library address: 2450 First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Lakes Regional Library – 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Lee County Elections Bonita Springs Branch Office – 25987 S Tamiami Trail #105, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Lee County Elections Cape Coral Branch Office – 1039 SE 9th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33990

Lee County Elections Center – 13180 S Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33907

North Fort Myers Recreation Center – 2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Northwest Regional Library – 519 Chiquita Boulevard N, Cape Coral, FL 33993

Riverside Community Center – 3061 E Riverside Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33916

Veterans Park Recreation Center – 55 Homestead Road S, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Collier County:

August 13-20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Collier County Government Complex – 3311 Tamami Trail, Naples, Naples, FL 34112

Everglades City Hall – 102 Copeland Avenue N, Everglades City, FL 34139

Golden Gate Community Center – 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, FL 34116

Heritage Bay Government Services Center – 15450 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34120

Immokalee Community Park – 321 N First Street, Immokalee, FL 34142

Library Headquarters – 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, FL 34109

Marco Island Library – 210 S Heathwood Drive, Marco Island, FL 34145

Norris Center at Cambier Park – 755 8th Avenue S, Naples, FL 34102

North Collier Regional Park – 15000 Livingston Road, Naples, FL 34109

South Regional Library – 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples, FL 34113

Supervisor of Elections Office – 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples, FL 34104

Charlotte County:

August 8-21, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Mac V. Horton West County Annex – 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224

Mid-County Regional Library – 2050 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL 33952

Punta Gorda Historic Courthouse – 226 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Hendry County:

August 8-20, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Clewiston Elections Office – 1100 S Olympia Street, Clewiston, FL 33440

LaBelle Elections Office – 25 E Hickpochee Avenue, LaBelle, FL 33935

The voting sites above will be open during the weekends. Vote-by-mail ballots will also be accepted at these locations.

If you want more information about early voting or the 2022 primary election, you can get it by contacting your county’s election office.