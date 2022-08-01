Early voting locations and times for Southwest Florida

WINK NEWS
Early voting for the 2022 primaries in Florida will begin on Monday, August 8. Eligible voters who registered before July 25 can participate.
If you plan on participating in early voting in Lee, Collier, Charlotte or Hendry counties, you can find where and when you can vote below.
Lee County:
August 13-20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Cape Coral-Lee County Library – 921 SW 39th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914
- Dr. Carrie D. Robinson Center – 2990 Edison Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33916
- East County Regional Library – 881 Gunnery Road N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
- Estero Recreation Center – 9200 Corkscrew Palms Boulevard, Estero, FL 33928
- Fort Myers Regional Library – Voting room address: 1651 Lee Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901/Library address: 2450 First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
- Lakes Regional Library – 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers, FL 33919
- Lee County Elections Bonita Springs Branch Office – 25987 S Tamiami Trail #105, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
- Lee County Elections Cape Coral Branch Office – 1039 SE 9th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33990
- Lee County Elections Center – 13180 S Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33907
- North Fort Myers Recreation Center – 2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
- Northwest Regional Library – 519 Chiquita Boulevard N, Cape Coral, FL 33993
- Riverside Community Center – 3061 E Riverside Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33916
- Veterans Park Recreation Center – 55 Homestead Road S, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Collier County:
August 13-20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Collier County Government Complex – 3311 Tamami Trail, Naples, Naples, FL 34112
- Everglades City Hall – 102 Copeland Avenue N, Everglades City, FL 34139
- Golden Gate Community Center – 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, FL 34116
- Heritage Bay Government Services Center – 15450 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34120
- Immokalee Community Park – 321 N First Street, Immokalee, FL 34142
- Library Headquarters – 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, FL 34109
- Marco Island Library – 210 S Heathwood Drive, Marco Island, FL 34145
- Norris Center at Cambier Park – 755 8th Avenue S, Naples, FL 34102
- North Collier Regional Park – 15000 Livingston Road, Naples, FL 34109
- South Regional Library – 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples, FL 34113
- Supervisor of Elections Office – 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples, FL 34104
Charlotte County:
August 8-21, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Mac V. Horton West County Annex – 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224
- Mid-County Regional Library – 2050 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
- Punta Gorda Historic Courthouse – 226 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Hendry County:
August 8-20, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Clewiston Elections Office – 1100 S Olympia Street, Clewiston, FL 33440
- LaBelle Elections Office – 25 E Hickpochee Avenue, LaBelle, FL 33935
The voting sites above will be open during the weekends. Vote-by-mail ballots will also be accepted at these locations.
If you want more information about early voting or the 2022 primary election, you can get it by contacting your county’s election office.
- Lee County – (239) LEE-VOTE(533-8683), www.Lee.vote
- Collier County – (239) 252-VOTE(8683), www.CollierVotes.gov
- Charlotte County – (941) 833-5400, www.SOECharlotteCountyFL.gov
- Hendry County – (863) 675-5232, www.HendryElections.gov
