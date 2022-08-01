Duo accused of Lee County shopping spree with stolen credit cards

A duo accused of using stolen credit cards to go on a shopping spree is wanted by law enforcement.

They are accused of racking up hundreds of dollars in charges at various Lee County stores.

The victim said he dropped his wallet at a restaurant on July 26 and the two suspects scooped it up and started using the stolen cards to buy vape pods, gas and groceries, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers.

If you can ID them, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips app.