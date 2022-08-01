Cape Coral water main shutdown impacts more than 1,500 homes, businesses Monday

A water main in part of Cape Coral was shut off for maintenance on Monday morning.

According to the City of Cape Coral, the potable water main shutdown at 1634 Country Club Boulevard, between Nicholas Parkway and Veterans Parkway, began on Monday at 9:00 a.m. Below is a map of the affected area.

Before the shutdown, residents in the vicinity were warned they may experience water pressure fluctuations, water discoloration, and hydrants running water.

The shutdown is affect around 1,530 customers, and work should be completed by the end of the day. The large orange-shaded area shows residents affected by the shutdown. Affected residents will be notified via phone, text, and email.

Following the restoration of access to drinking water, we advise users to boil water for one minute or use bottled water as a precaution until the advisory has been lifted. This notification applies to water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, washing dishes, and brushing teeth.