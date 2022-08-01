53 nutritional and beverage products voluntarily recalled for potential contamination

A total of 53 products sold nationwide and in Florida have been voluntarily recalled due to them potentially having microbial contamination.

In an announcement of the voluntary recall by Lyons Magnus LLC, the company says the products have been recalled because they “did not meet commercial sterility specifications.”

The products in the recall range from protein shakes to flavored coffees. You can find a full list of product names and best-by dates in the table below.

Lyons Magnus LLC says the products should be returned or disposed of. If you have questions about the recall, you can call Lyons Magnus LLC at 1-800-627-0557 or visit their website.