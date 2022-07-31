SWFL volunteers helping with disaster relief after devastating flooding in Kentucky

Volunteers from Southwest Florida are in Kentucky to help with disaster relief after devastating flooding.

The Marco Patriots say they are ready to do whatever is needed to help the victims of this deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. That includes search and rescue, providing hot meals to survivors, and having supplies like diapers, clothing, and personal hygiene products ready to hand out.

Officials say 25 people have died in the flooding, and the governor expects that number to rise as search and rescue teams continue to look for people who are still unaccounted for.

WINK News spoke to the Marco Patriots, a volunteer organization dedicated to disaster response, as they were driving up to Kentucky.

They have responded in the aftermath of major hurricanes and natural disasters, not just in Florida but across the country.

The Marco Patriots said it was too much to sit at home and watch when they heard about this disaster.

“I was just listening to the update from the governor. And he had some good news. And, you know, some bad news. There’s still a lot of power outages and water outages, you know, not a lot of cell service. So, you know, we’re looking at a disaster zone. We’re used to seeing that, so it’s not going to be pretty,” said Erin Mia Milchman. co-founder of the Marco Patriots. “I am the survivor of two major hurricanes here in Florida. And the love that was shown to us during, after Hurricane Irma inspired us to do the same. It’s American patriotism. We’re here to help our fellow man.”

The group plans on being in Kentucky for three days.

The Marco Patriots said they could always use donations, especially in the summertime when we are in hurricane season.

You can click here to find out more information about the Marco Patriots, how they’re helping, and how you can donate.

You can click here to find out how you can help in connection with the American Red Cross.