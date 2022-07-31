Sun Splash Family Water Park school supply drive to benefit children of SWFL

Sun Splash Family Waterpark will be holding a School Supply Drive from August 1 through the 5. All supply donations will benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida.

Visitors who donate five new school supplies will receive a ticket for $10 valid midweek through August 12. General admission to the water park usually costs $22.99 to $29.99.

“Starting the school year with the necessary school supplies promotes learning, boosts self-esteem, and helps keep kids in school,” said Eric Reed, Sun Splash Family Waterpark General Manager. “We’re very proud to partner with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida on this School Supply Drive to help ensure that all kids in our community have the same opportunities to start the school year right.”

To receive the ticket discount, each person will need to bring at least five supplies from the proposed list of items:

Backpacks

1” 3-ring binders

Block erasers

Scientific calculators

Colored pencils

Composition books

Construction paper (9×12, 100 count or less)

24 count crayons

8-tab dividers

Folders (with pockets and brads)

Glue bottles

Highlighters

Index cards (100 count)

Manila paper (9×12, 100 count or less)

Markers (10 count)

Notebook paper (wide-ruled, 100 count)

Pencil pouches

Pencil sharpeners

Rulers

Safety scissors

1-subject spiral notebooks (wide-ruled)

Watercolors

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida (CAC) provides a coordinated response to child victims of abuse and neglect and improves the lives of at-risk children and their families through prevention services.

CAC services include therapeutic counseling, parenting education and prevention programs in Lee, Hendry, Glades and Charlotte Counties.

For more information on the Supply Drive and future events, visit SunSplashWaterpark.com.