FHP car hit on Cape Coral Bridge while at the scene of separate crash

Florida Highway Patrol says one of their patrol cars was involved in a crash while investigating another crash on the Cape Coral Bridge.

FHP says it was on the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on Sunday, waiting for a tow truck to collect the vehicle involved when a pickup truck hit the back of the FHP car.

Troopers say the truck’s driver, a 50-year-old man from Cape Coral, veered from the right lane to avoid slowing traffic. After veering from behind traffic, troopers say the truck collided with the back of the FHP car that was then pushed into the car from the original crash.

FHP says the trooper inside his car was hurt and transported to the hospital. They say the driver of the car in the original single-vehicle crash had already been taken from the scene before the truck hit.

Troopers did not say if the driver of the truck was hurt or if the truck’s driver would face charges. They say the crash is still under investigation.