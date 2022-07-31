Chance of storms for Sunday

The Weather Authority expects typical July weather for your Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon.

Your Sunday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures will soar into the mid-90s, with the heat index back into the triple digits area wide. The heat will be enough to spark a few isolated storms late afternoon into the evening.

Looking ahead to the work week, increasing moisture will usher in scattered storm chances across Southwest Florida. Otherwise, temperatures aren’t expected to budge much with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the upper-70s.

The tropics are dead quiet with dry air and wind shear dominating the Atlantic Basin. No development is expected over the next five days and computer models signal it could stay quiet for at least the next 10 days.