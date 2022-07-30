Semi-trailer fire closes I-75 South in Charlotte County

The lanes of I-75 South have been shut after a semi-trailer filled with chlorine caught on fire about three miles south of the Tuckers Grade exit in Charlotte County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the roadway would be closed for about two hours as they offload the chlorine and clean the scene.

No one was injured.

Charlotte County Public Safety said a tractor-trailer with 5,000 gallons of concentrated bleach caught fire just after 11 a.m. The fire started towards the rear of the trailer and spread to the tank, causing the leak.

A special ops team responded had used two loads of dirt to contain the leak, Charlotte County Public Safety said.

Southbound traffic is being diverted off at Tuckers Grade.

The northbound lanes of travel have not been affected.