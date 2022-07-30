One person dead after car crash in Charlotte County on Jones Loop Road

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Charlotte County on Jones Loop Road that left one person dead on July 30.

FHP said an SUV was traveling east on Jones Loop Road, on the left turn lane, approaching Interstate 75.

The pickup truck traveling west on Jones Loop Road, on the left lane, approaching Interstate 75. The SUV turned left in front of the approaching pickup truck. The front of the SUV collided with the right side of the pickup truck.

The passenger in the SUV was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased, according to FHP

Florida Highway Patrol said the victim was a 67-year-old woman.

The crash remains under investigation.