Lee County motorcyclist dies in crash in south Fort Myers

Troopers are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead in south Fort Myers.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, it happened on College Parkway just west of Winkler Road at around 3:30 a.m.

A 29-year-old man, of Lee County, was on a motorcycle traveling east on College Parkway, approaching a curve, when he lost control of the Suzuki GSX and traveled off the roadway.

The motorcycle collided with a concrete barrier and a traffic sign.

The man died on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.