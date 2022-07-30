Lee County motorcyclist dies in crash in south Fort Myers

SOUTH FORT MYERS
Troopers are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead in south Fort Myers.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, it happened on College Parkway just west of Winkler Road at around 3:30 a.m.
A 29-year-old man, of Lee County, was on a motorcycle traveling east on College Parkway, approaching a curve, when he lost control of the Suzuki GSX and traveled off the roadway.
The motorcycle collided with a concrete barrier and a traffic sign.
The man died on scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
