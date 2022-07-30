Ida Ave N & 4th St W in Lehigh Acres are closed due to a traffic crash

LEHIGH ACRES
Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Ida Ave N & 4th St W in Lehigh Acres.
The roadway will be closed for the next several hours, according to LCSO.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and, if possible, seek an alternate route.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.