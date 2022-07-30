Fort Myers police search for vehicle that struck, killed pedestrian early Saturday

Fort Myers police are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Saturday morning.

A pedestrian was struck in the area of Highland Avenue and Thomas Street just after 3:30 a.m., police said.

Police are looking for a white Toyota Avalon between the years 2013 to 2018.

The vehicle will have damage to the passenger side, including missing the wheel well liner and the passenger side mirror could be damaged or missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.