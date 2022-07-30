Fort Myers police search for vehicle that struck, killed pedestrian early Saturday

Published: July 30, 2022 12:19 PM EDT
Fort Myers police shared this photo of what a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash could look like. (CREDIT: Fort Myers Police Department)
FORT MYERS

Fort Myers police are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Saturday morning.

A pedestrian was struck in the area of Highland Avenue and Thomas Street just after 3:30 a.m., police said.

Police are looking for a white Toyota Avalon between the years 2013 to 2018.

The vehicle will have damage to the passenger side, including missing the wheel well liner and the passenger side mirror could be damaged or missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: First. Fair. Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media