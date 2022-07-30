Bonita Springs community members share opposition for demolition of Wonder Gardens Cafe

A 75-year-old restaurant is at risk of being demolished in Bonita Springs.

The plight of the Wonder Gardens Cafe has pushed supporters to protest against its possible demise.

But for now, the building continues to stand thanks to supporters showing up to a Historic Preservation Board meeting on Thursday to voice their opposition.

On Saturday, protesters were out in force, making their voices heard in hopes to continue saving the structure.

The city could be the owner of the property and the building back in 2105.

Two years later, it was designated as historic.

The building is in need of repairs and has sat empty for years, but it also means a lot to the Bonita Springs community.

The city could appeal the decision by the Historic Preservation Board.

The city attorney will present the board’s decision to not allow the demolition to city council at a future meeting.

“How many kids have been on field trips to the Everglades Wonder Gardens, how many people have walked in and still have the smell of wet floors,” said Karla Sage, who has lived in Bonita Springs for more than 50 years.

“We were put on the map because of the Everglades Wonder Gardens, the restaurant, and the people who have kept it open and running for so many years,” said Noelle Cancel, the great-granddaughter of the Wonder Gardens founder.

Neighbors are protesting Saturday and Sunday from 8 to 11 a.m.

They are urging people to reach city council.