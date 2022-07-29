New Corner Spot Diner + Drink serves nostalgia in Bonita Springs

In this Gulfshore Business report, while there’s nothing like grandma’s cooking, one chef is using that nostalgia as the theme of his Bonita Springs restaurant.

In creating the Corner Spot Diner in Bonita, chef and owner Noel Willhite wanted to counter the craziness of the 2020s by going back to the roaring 1920s.

“She’s the one who taught me how to cook,” Willhite said. “It was scrambled eggs and French toast and S.O.S. and things of that nature. But, you know, she’s always been an inspiration to me.”

