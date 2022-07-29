Missing Cape Coral woman last seen boarding Greyhound bus to Tampa

Published: July 29, 2022
Erica Ann Johnson
Erica Ann Johnson (Credit: Cape Coral Police Department)
FORT MYERS

Cape Coral police say a missing woman was last seen boarding a Greyhound bus bound for Tampa on July 8.

According to a Thursday tweet from the Cape Coral Police Department, Erica Johnson, 36, boarded a Greyhound bus in Fort Myers on the morning of July 8. According to Greyhound, the bus was on a nonstop trip to Tampa. Johnson was carrying bags, a travel pillow, and a stuffed bunny.  the bus trip was nonstop to Tampa.

WINK News found that LeeTran surveillance puts Johnson at the Cape Coral bus station on Southeast 47th Terrace at around 5:20 a.m. on July 8.

