Man from Lely Resort accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl on camera

A man from Lely Resort was arrested Thursday afternoon and is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while being filmed in 2021.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Olsen Paul, 23, was arrested around 1 p.m. after the victim, now 17 years old, was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Naples and said she was raped by three adult men on or about March 6, 2021.

The victim was only 15 years old at the time, and she said the three men knew.

The victim’s mobile device was collected as evidence, and CCSO found that it contained a video in which the victim has sex with an unknown man in a red skullcap, wearing a gold chain around his neck. On August 17, detectives showed the victim a photo line-up and she identified Paul as the man in the video.

The victim saw a video being circulated on Snapchat of three men having sex with her. A search warrant was submitted to Snapchat for the account of one of the suspects (kingdrick6). Snapchat provided records containing several videos showing the victim having sex with a man who resembled Paul.

CCSO says detectives found Paul at an apartment on College Park Circle on Thursday. After an interview in which Paul was shown an image from the video and a picture of the victim, he was arrested. He was transported to the Naples Jail Center, facing charges of lewd and lascivious battery (victim age 12 to 16) and using or allowing a child to engage in sex.