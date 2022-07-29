Man accused of stealing fuel from 7-Eleven off MLK Blvd in Fort Myers

A man arrested early Friday morning is accused of stealing fuel from a 7-Eleven off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, 40-year-old Reynaldo Garcia-Silva, of Golden Gate, was arrested at around 4 a.m. He faces charges of larceny (petit theft), property crimes (modifying computer equipment without authorization), a moving traffic violation (driving with a suspended/revoked license) and fraud (obtaining fuel by fraud or unauthorized access to a computer network).