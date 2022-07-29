Man accused of selling bleach as COVID-19 cure extradited to Florida

A man accused of selling a toxic industrial bleach as a coronavirus cure through his Florida-based church has been returned to the U. S. after being arrested in Colombia.

Mark Grenon, 64, made his initial court appearance Thursday in Miami federal court following his recent extradition, according to court records. Grenon and his three adult sons were indicted last year on one count each of conspiracy to commit fraud and two counts each of criminal contempt.

Grenon is the archbishop of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, based in Bradenton.

The church manufactured, promoted, and sold chlorine dioxide as a “Miracle Mineral Solution,” officials said. The Grenons claimed the solution can cure a vast variety of illnesses ranging from cancer to autism to malaria to COVID-19.

A Miami federal judge had ordered the church to stop selling the substance in 2020, but the order was ignored and Grenon was arrested in Colombia several months later.

When ingested, the solution sold by the Grenons becomes a bleach that is typically used for such things as treating textiles, industrial water, pulp and paper, according to the FDA. Authorities said ingesting these products is the same as drinking bleach and can be fatal.