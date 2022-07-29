Lee County Parks & Rec offers free swimming, parking for end of July

Lee County Parks & Recreation will offer free pool admission and free parking on Saturday and Sunday in recognition of National Park and Recreation Month.

Free swimming or free parking include:

Parks: Lakes Park, Manatee Park, Hickey Creek Mitigation Park, Caloosahatchee Regional Park, Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve and Caloosahatchee Creeks Preserve

Beach sites: Bonita Beach Accesses No. 1 and No. 10, Bonita Beach Park, Bowditch Point Park and Lynn Hall Memorial Park, San Carlos Bay-Bunche Beach Preserve, Bowman’s Beach and Turner Beach (north side only of Blind Pass)

Boat ramps: Alva, Punta Rassa, Matlacha, Davis, Lavenders Landing and Imperial River

Pools: Lehigh Community Pool, North Fort Myers Community Pool, Pine Island Community Pool and San Carlos Community Pool

Other recreational sites within Lee County that are owned or maintained by other government entities are not included in the free swim/free parking weekend. These include Barefoot Beach, beach access points managed by the Town of Fort Myers Beach and City of Sanibel sites, including the south side of Blind Pass.

The free pool/free parking weekend happens annually. For more information about Lee County Parks & Recreation locations, amenities and special events, visit the department’s website, call (239) 533-7275 or email [email protected]