Isolated storms follow a hot, humid Friday afternoon

High temperatures will reach the 90s across most of Southwest Florida. The warmest locations will be found inland, where nearly everybody will briefly climb into the upper-90s.

Partly cloudy skies will develop after a mostly sunny start to the morning. This will provide some shade from the oppressive “feels like” temperatures we are expecting. Specifically, dew points in the mid-70s will create triple-digit heat index values after lunchtime. Sunscreen will be a necessity, as our UV index is slated to reach an extreme 12.

Saharan dust continues to impact our weather conditions. A large plume of dust will give Friday’s skies a creamy appearance and slightly lower our air quality. This Saharan air layer will also reduce the amount of rain expected.

Isolated storms will eventually form along the coastline. These will hold off until the evening and are not expected to bring severe weather conditions. Boaters will experience slightly improved conditions on the water in comparison to Thursday. Our bays will possess light chop and Gulf wave heights will range between one to three feet. The tropics will extend its streak of inactivity into next week. There are currently no named storms that The Weather Authority expects to form in the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, or the Caribbean over the next five days.