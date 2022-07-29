Homicide investigation at 2 scenes in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS

Fort Myers police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man in a homicide encompassing two separate crime scenes Friday morning.

Fort Myers Police Department officers are present at a scene on Highlands Circle and a second scene at Work Drive and Hanson Street. They say they are waiting for daylight, so they will be out at these scenes for quite some time.

Police have identified the victim as Craig Dujuan Truttling. His body was found inside a pickup truck on the side of Highlands Circle.

Family members pulled up to the scene around 6 a.m, saying they recognized the truck as belonging to Truttling, who wasn’t answering his phone.

Police investigate a homicide on Highland Avenue in Fort Myers, Friday, July 29, 2022. Credit: WINK News

FMPD detectives are seeking tips from anyone who may have information on Truttling’s homicide. You can remain anonymous by contacting Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

