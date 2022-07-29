Help with Homeowner Assistance Fund

The Covid-19 pandemic created a lot of hardships, and that’s what the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) is designed to help you with.

According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity website, HAF can help by preventing homeowners’ mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and displacesments.

HAF was established under Section 3206 of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and provides more than $676,000,000 in financial assistance to the state of Florida.

Click here to go to the website to find out more information and how HAF can help you.