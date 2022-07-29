Free school supplies, health screenings at Bonita Springs event

Heading back to school means more than buying supplies: Your children need shots and physicals, and you can get low-cost or free school supplies and a health check for them at an event in Bonita Springs Friday morning.

Premier Mobile Health Services say the event is a way of saying it’s here for anyone in need, especially low-income families and underserved communities. Premier Mobile Health Services hopes to serve at least 200 families at the event, which starts at 9 a.m. at Cafe of Life, located at 10540 Childers St. More than 200 people have already signed up.

In addition to giving away book bags, staff and volunteers plan on providing free physicals and free dental and oral health screenings for kids. Adults will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines and blood pressure checks for themselves.

Nadine Singh with Premier Mobile Health Services says the goal is to make sure people in the community are safe and healthy before the new school year starts on Aug. 10.

“Your health is your wealth, and I think once we understand that, we know the importance of it,” Singh said. “The bookbag is just a part of it. But, really and truly, it’s the healthier the better. A healthier Lee County, that’s our goal.”

Singh says providing these services for people is also a great way for Premier Mobile Health to educate children and their parents.

“Free school physicals and sports physicals for the underserved population—those are the ones who have no insurance and don’t have much,” Singh said. “And once they show up for a physical, a sports physical or school physical, they will be handed a backpack. And the backpacks are filled with supplies, whether it’s a full folder, pencils, crayons… enough for kindergarten all the way to high school.”

Another back-to-school event will be held Saturday at Badcock Home Furniture, located at 4110 Lee Blvd. in Lehigh Acres. Kids will again be receiving backpacks and school supplies, and there will be prizes.