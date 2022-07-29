Donaciones de alimentos con Harry Chapin del 1 al 6 de agosto.

Published: July 29, 2022 9:44 AM EDT
Donaciones de alimentos para todo el Suroeste de Florida
Suroeste de Florida

LUNES 1 DE AGOSTO 

Bonita Lions Club, Bonita Springs (Farmer’s Market Style)   

10:00 am – 11:30 am   

10346 Pennsylvania Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135, US     

Stars Complex, Fort Myers (Farmer’s Market Style)   

10:00 am – 11:30 am   

2980 Edison Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33916    

   

MARTES 2 DE AGOSTO  

Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee   

10:00 am – 11:30 am   

1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142, USA     

Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres   

10:00 am – 11:30 am  

1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971, USA   

    

MIÉRCOLES 3 DE AGOSTO 

Feeding with Hope, (John Boy Auditorium)Clewiston 

10:00 am – 11:30 am 

1200 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440, USA    

Chalo Nitka Grounds, Moore Haven   

10:00 am – 11:30 am   

301 10th St, Moore Haven, FL 33471, US   

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples   

10:00 am – 11:30 am   

Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116, USA   

   

JUEVES 4 DE AGOSTO 

Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers, (Farmer’s Market Style)   

10:00 am – 11:30 am  

7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917, USA 

Sacred Heart Church, Punta Gorda (Farmer’s Market Style)   

10:00 am – 11:30 am   

211 W Charlotte Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, USA   

 

VIERNES 5 DE AGOSTO 

Boys and Girls Club, Naples (Farmer’s Market Style)   

10:00 am – 11:30 am   

7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA   

Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)   

10:00 am – 11:30 am   

2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909, USA    

   

SÁBADO 6 DE AGOSTO  

Backpack Event, Immokalee High School 

10:00 am – 11:30 am   

Harns Marsh Middle School, 1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971, USA 

 Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres 

10:00 am – 11:30 am   

Harns Marsh Middle School, 1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971, USA 

 

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: First. Fair. Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media