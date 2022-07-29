Donaciones de alimentos con Harry Chapin del 1 al 6 de agosto.

LUNES 1 DE AGOSTO
Bonita Lions Club, Bonita Springs (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
10346 Pennsylvania Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135, US
Stars Complex, Fort Myers (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
2980 Edison Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33916
MARTES 2 DE AGOSTO
Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142, USA
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971, USA
MIÉRCOLES 3 DE AGOSTO
Feeding with Hope, (John Boy Auditorium)Clewiston
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1200 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440, USA
Chalo Nitka Grounds, Moore Haven
10:00 am – 11:30 am
301 10th St, Moore Haven, FL 33471, US
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116, USA
JUEVES 4 DE AGOSTO
Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers, (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917, USA
Sacred Heart Church, Punta Gorda (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
211 W Charlotte Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, USA
VIERNES 5 DE AGOSTO
Boys and Girls Club, Naples (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA
Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909, USA
SÁBADO 6 DE AGOSTO
Backpack Event, Immokalee High School
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Harns Marsh Middle School, 1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971, USA
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Harns Marsh Middle School, 1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971, USA