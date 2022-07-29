Collier deputies release sketch of rape suspect in assault that happened in Golden Gate area

Collier County deputies are searching for a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred in Golden Gate in May.

The agency has released a composite sketch of what the man might look like.

The sexual assault happened in an alley between Tropicana Boulevard and 47th Terrace SW, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

A teen told deputies she was walking along an alley when a man approached her from behind, grabbed her and put his hand over her mouth.

The victim’s next memory was waking up next to a tree with her pants down, watching as the suspect rode away on a bike.

The incident happened in May, but her family reported it to Collier deputies on July 12.

“While there are many reasons that victims wait to report such a traumatic incident, this does pose challenges for investigators,” the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said. “Our detectives have been working this case and deputies have been conducting enhanced patrols in the area.”

Deputies are also asking businesses in the area of the incident to review video recordings from that time frame to see if they can recover any surveillance, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim described the suspect as being a Black male, approximately 25-30 years old, thin build, clean-shaven, and no tattoos.

The suspect was wearing a red “New Era” brand hat with a flat brim, a black shirt and camouflage pants. The color of the bicycle is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300 or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.