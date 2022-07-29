Homicide investigation at 2 scenes in Fort Myers

Fort Myers police are at a homicide investigation encompassing two separate crime scenes Friday morning.

Fort Myers Police Department officers are present at a scene on Highland Avenue and a second scene at Work Drive and Hanson Street. They say they are waiting for daylight, so they will be out at these scenes for quite some time. There is one victim that they know of so far, with the body inside a pickup truck on the side of Highland Avenue.

FMPD says more resources will be coming, but it hasn’t identified the victim yet.

Potential family members pulled up to the scene around 6 a.m, saying they recognized the truck as belonging to a relative who wasn’t answering his phone.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.