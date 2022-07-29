Art beautifying Cape Coral

A Southwest Florida city is considering a public project to spruce up parking lots using works of art.

The art would turn the cement barriers around dumpsters into works of art. The proposal is asking for more than $27,000 to cover the costs.

The Big Johns Plaza in Cape Coral is home to one notable piece of art, Big John. Love or hate him, he towers over the parking lot. It’s one of several lots the city is considering adding more pieces to with the new project proposal.

“A little more art in town is always more beautiful,” said Cape Coral resident Bob Cornish. “It gives us more, as as, as people that live here, to be able to get out and enjoy ourselves.”

Since the start of the year, city leaders have been working to beautify the city using art. Last month, a new sculpture was placed in the downtown area. Although, it did come with a $50,000 price tag. The city is asking for more funding, which Cornish said is fine by him.

“27,000 is a drop in the bucket, for you know what it could do for the town itself,” Cornish said. “I think 27,000 dollars is nothing.”

The funds will go towards prep for the area where the new pieces will go and artist fees. Also, the city only plans to hire local talent. Many people said they’re excited to see the potential of more culture coming to the community.

“It adds to the flavor of the city,” said Cape Coral resident Eileen Schneider.

“This is public land, it’s public property, and you want it to be a positive reflection of your community, reflect the vibrancy of it, the diversity of it,” said Cape Coral resident Michael.

If the city’s redevelopment agency gives the okay, there will be enough cash to commission seven new art pieces around Cape Coral. The Cape Coral redevelopment agency is set to discuss the project next Tuesday.