3 juveniles hospitalized following south Miami-Dade shooting

Published: July 29, 2022 5:51 PM EDT
Updated: July 29, 2022 5:52 PM EDT
HOMESTEAD

Three juveniles have been hospitalized, including at least one airlifted, following a shooting in south Miami-Dade late Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 10800 block of Hainlin Mill Drive just after 5 p.m.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the eye.

The other two victims were a 12-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, but it’s unknown where they were struck.

MDFR is working with Miami-Dade PD for a possible fourth victim.

