Wandering toddler at 1 a.m. in Lehigh Acres

Writer:Paul Dolan
Published: July 28, 2022 5:43 PM EDT
Updated: July 28, 2022 5:47 PM EDT
Lee County Sheriff's Office vehicle. (Credit: LCSO)
LEHIGH ACRES

A toddler was seen wandering and roaming the streets in Lee County unattended very early Thursday morning.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:15 a.m. deputy Hollow went to East 9th Street and Joel Boulevard in Lehigh Acres where someone reported a toddler was seen walking unattended on the streets.

Deputies talked with the people who called about seeing the toddler and found the young boy. Then, deputies began knocking door to door looking for the right home.

Eventually, deputies knocked on the right door and found a man who said he was babysitting. The babysitter, Anthony, was babysitting until the mother came home from her job as a truck driver. Anthony said that he last saw the young boy when he put him to sleep at 9 p.m.

The toddler was medically cleared at the scene by Lehigh Fire Rescue.

The mother was reached out to and confirmed she left her son and daughter in the custody of Anthony while working. The mother then called the children’s legal grandmother and explained what happened.

The grandmother came by and took both of her grandchildren.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was told and said they’d respond within 24 hours.

