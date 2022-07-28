Woman in Naples gets handsy with donuts in Dunkin’

A woman got a little too touchy with donuts Wednesday night at Dunkin’ in Naples and ended up in jail.

The woman Brandi Coffill, 40, who was arrested, is well known to law enforcement. Deputies who came even recognized her from a previous encounter in the day.

While Dunkin’s slogan is “America runs on Dunkin’ in this case, Coffill ran from deputies at Dunkin’.

“I mean it’s just not normal to go in a donut shop and touch the donuts,” attorney Michael Raheb said.

That’s what the bakery supervisor reported to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, she was touching the donuts.

By the time deputies arrived Coffill was covered in her own urine and laying on the sidewalk.

“If you believe everything in the probable cause affidavit, it certainly suggests she’s not lucid…” Raheb said. Collier County Sheriff’s Office called Coffill’s state intoxicated.

Not only did she get handsy with the donuts, Coffill allegedly got handsy with deputies and that’s what got her arrested. Raheb said battery on a law enforcement officer can mean prison time.

“You touch an officer on their hand without their permission by definition that is battery and the fact that they’re wearing a badge automatically converts that from say a simple misdemeanor, automatically to a third-degree felony and you can get five years in prison for it,” Raheb explained.

It wouldn’t be the first time, Coffill was recently released from prison on another offense. While Coffill spends a little time in the Naples jail, she’s due in court in Collier County Aug. 22.