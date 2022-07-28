Waterway Advisory Board discusses crash caused by a man boating under the influence 

The Waterway Advisory Board discussed a crash that happened on a canal while a man was boating under the influence.

Officials arrested Eric Roberts after two boats crashed in a canal near Tarpon Point in Cape Coral on May 6.

FWC said he was traveling about 30 miles an hour when he crashed into another boat while turning a blind corner.

The boat that got hit had six people on it.

Keeping people safe who boat on Cape Coral’s canals is a critical item during Thursday’s Water Advisory Board meeting.

Armando Diferdinando said, “Pete’s wife, Stacy, got hit with the “V” of his boat. It hit her in the head. That’s how far up this gentleman’s boat was on top of our boat.”

One board member believes the crash is a warning sign the city cannot ignore.

Joseph Cruz, Water Advisory Board Member said, “A bigger presence of the marine force is needed we cannot have four officers patrol the whole waterway system it is not feasible or possible I’m surprised we don’t have more accidents.”

Cruz said he nearly had a similar experience.

“I was out with my wife coming back from tarpon point 10 at night had my lights on I see two boats from a quarter mile away looked like they were fishing – next thing I know as I came within 200 yards of them one guy came cut me off in the front the other guy came around me and I took off, I don’t know what their intentions are but it could have been very serious,” Cruz said.

Diferdinando said he was not aware that the Water Advisory Board would be talking about the crash he survived so I asked him what he would like everyone to know.

“If I could encourage Florida Cape Coral whatever power you should have some sort of testing before someone is allowed to maneuver a boat, just basics,” Diferdinando said.

Some board members wanted to simply commend the police officers who handled the boat crash so well and leave it at that.