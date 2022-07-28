Suspects wanted in multiple thefts at Costco locations in Southwest Florida

Deputies are searching for two suspects they say stole a wallet from a woman at a Costco.

The theft happened on Tuesday at the store at 7171 Cypress Lake Drive, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

The suspects are accused of making two charges at the Walmart on Six Mile Cypress and US-41.

The same suspect, Crime Stoppers said, are accused of committing the same type of crime at the Costco in Estero and the one in Naples.

If you can ID them, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or submit a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.