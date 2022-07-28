Sanibel Public Library Board to discuss LGBTQ+ children’s books

The debate over the handling of gender identity in children’s books reaches Southwest Florida, as the Sanibel Public Library Board meets Thursday morning to discuss certain LGBTQ+ books following some parents’ complaints.

The initial complaints came from a group of parents who expressed concern to library staff after finding books with LGBTQ+ subject matter on display in the youth section during Pride Month. The books, written for ages 3 to 8, address topics such as being non-binary and transgender. While board members say they recognize some library materials chosen may be offensive, shocking or simply boring to certain sensibilities, they also recognize the same can be meaningful and affirming to others.

Nevertheless, a decision on what happens to these books will have to wait.

Margaret Mohundro, executive director for the library, will not be in attendance at the 9 a.m. public meeting due to a tragic accident resulting in the death of two family members.

“The board has tabled the discussion of the LGBTQ+ topics in the children’s section for the meeting on Thursday,” said Cathy Cameron, office manager for the Sanibel Public Library. “Margaret Mohundro, our executive director, was in the process of reviewing policy and procedures regarding the youth collection to present options and recommendations to the board… the board will listen to public comment, but will table any further discussion or decisions until Margaret’s return.”

Some argue that libraries are an accessible way for the public to reach a wealth of information regardless of class or technological connection, so the LGBTQ+ books should stay, as parents can choose what they want to read to their child, anyway. The library’s board says it has listened to people on both sides of the discussion.

“I do feel like children should be given the chance to kind of develop their ideas on their own and not be put in a situation where it’s in their face, and it’s almost too accessible, in my mind, for it to be there at this point, at that age group,” said Sanibel resident Candy Duke. “I just think that it’s too young for a library to stack those kinds of books.”

Other neighbors told WINK News they “don’t see an issue” with the books being in the youth section, and think it’s important that children in that age group are able to read books discussing LGBTQ+ topics that may pertain to them and their families.