Person of interest sought in stolen gun investigation in Fort Myers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for a person of interest in an ongoing burglary and stolen gun investigation.

The investigation started on July 20 on the 13500 block of Treeline Ave.

The woman left in a white Chevrolet Equinox.

If you know the identity of this person, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or visit www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com to submit a tip online.

You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

