Near-record heat Thursday under hazy skies

Hot and humid weather returns to the forecast, as high temperatures soar into the 90s. Most of the WINK viewing area will experience highs several degrees warmer than Wednesday’s maximum temperatures. High humidity will only amplify that heat. Dew points in the 70s will make our “feels like” temperatures return to the triple digits as early as lunchtime.

A concentrated plume of Saharan dust will give the sky a hazy appearance. Allergy sufferers will find their symptoms slightly more inflamed until the dust subsides during the weekend. Additionally, this dust will create a large reduction in Thursday’s rain chances.

Only stray storms are expected in Southwest Florida. These will likely remain below severe criteria, with most of them disappearing after sunset. Boaters will experience light to moderate chop within our bays and 1- to 3-foot wave heights on the open gulf waters. Thankfully, things are still behaving in the tropics. The Weather Authority expects no named storms to form in the Atlantic Basin, Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean over the next five days. WINK News’ long-range models hint that things will likely remain quiet into next weekend.