Naples woman arrested for stealing checkbook, writing fraudulent checks

A woman from Naples has been arrested by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a checkbook from a mailbox and using it to write herself checks.

The sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Belen Molina stole the checkbook from a mailbox in Naples between May 27 and June 1. The checkbook’s owner told deputies that his bank had contacted him and said several checks had been cashed from the checkbook.

Deputies say seven checks were cashed in Molina’s name totaling $2,670. They say Molina cashed the checks between June 2 and June 8.

Collier County Sheriff’s deputies contacted Molina on July 27 after an investigation into the stolen checkbook. They say Molina agreed to meet with them.

Molina was arrested and is facing a charge of fraud with a forged instrument and grand theft.