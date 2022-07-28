Lehigh Acres man accused of threating man with machete, stealing a bible

A Lehigh Acres man has been arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, who said he threatened someone with a machete and stole their bible.

Deputies arrested Richard Ducan, 62, on Tuesday after responding to an incident at a gas station just before 5 a.m.

According to deputies, Duncan was filling up his car when a man he knew rode his bicycle into the gas station parking lot. The man on the bike told deputies that he and Duncan knew each other and that Duncan was upset with him.

The sheriff’s office said that when Duncan saw the man on the bike, he grabbed a machete from his car and ran at the man, threatening to kill him.

Deputies say Duncan slashed the bike’s tires and grabbed a bible off the ground near the bike that belonged to the man he was threatening.

The man who was attacked says he and Ducan had been fighting because Duncan had accused him of stealing. The victim told deputies that he had never stolen from Duncan.

Duncan was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft for stealing the bible. He is being held in the Lee County Jail on an $11,500 bond.