Former Lee County Commissioner John Manning has died

Former Lee County Commissioner John Manning died in his Massachusetts home on Thursday, according to Lee County government.

He was a resident of Lee County for more than 40 years with more than 25 years of public service, first as a Cape Coral City Councilman and then on the Lee Board of County Commissioners, where he served from 1988 to 2000 and again from 2010 to 2020.

He served on the Board responsible for implementing the Conservation 20/20 program in 1996 following a voter referendum and in 2020 helped the county celebrate the milestone of Conservation 20/20 reaching 30,000 acres of preserved land.

For his retirement from the Board in November 2020, his fellow commissioners as well as the Florida Association of Counties honored him with a video tribute, which can be seen here: https://fal.cn/3qBF2.