Crime Stoppers looking to identify four women accused of stealing from Ulta Beauty

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for four women who stole from Ulta Beauty on South Cleveland Avenue.

Crime Stoppers said the four women stole $8,366 worth of men’s and women’s fragrances.

The four women exited the business and drove away in two separate vehicles.

If you have any information about the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or visit their website. Tips through Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.