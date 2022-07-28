Changes coming to busy block in downtown Naples

In this Gulfshore Business report, you can see a rundown of what kind of business is happening in Naples the week of July 25.

For almost 20 years, Siam Thai and sushi operated at 81 Ninth Street South, but is now closed. The building sold for $7,250,000 late last year.

Next door, local food truck Easy Cheesy has its first brick-and-mortar home. That’s inside of what, for 25 years, had been the Tropic Chill Deli.

Watch the full report above.

Click here to read the full Gulfshore Business articles.