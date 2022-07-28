Cape Coral woman sentenced to more than 15 years for crash that killed 3-year-old daughter

A Cape Coral woman accused of crashing her car, resulting in her daughter’s death, after blacking out while under the influence of drugs has pled no contest and was sentenced.

Leslie Zeagler, 32, pled no contest to the charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and DUI manslaughter in court on Thursday. She was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison (184 months), followed by 10 years probation.

Zeagler was arrested in April 2020 following a crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fort Myers on Feb. 17, 2020. Fort Myers police said that she blacked out, left the road, and struck several trees near Rockfill Road. The vehicle rolled, and Zeagler’s 3-year-old daughter, Serenity Robinson, was ejected.

Zeagler’s daughter was taken to the hospital after the crash but later died.

An investigation by police determined that there was no child restraint device in the vehicle, and Serenity was not restrained at the time of the crash. Zeagler was found to be under the influence of multiple controlled substances.