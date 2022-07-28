Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old from Escambia County

An amber alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl from Escambia County who the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said may have been kidnapped.

FDLE says 11-year-old Banesa Fernandez-Santis was last seen near the 5600 block of Arthur Brown Road in Walnut Hill. FDLE says Banesa has scars on her face, has black hair, brown eyes, is five foot two, and is approximately 120 pounds.

According to the Amber Alert, Banesa may be in the company of 42-year-old Brijido Manriquez-Ortis, who is five foot eight with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the location of Banesa, you can call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.