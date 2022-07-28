2 suspects wanted for stealing 11 iPhones from a Walmart on San Carlos Blvd

LEE COUNTY
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for information on two suspects accused of stealing 11 iPhones from a Walmart on San Carlos Boulevard in Lee County.
According to Crime Stoppers, the male suspect took 11 iPhones valued at $4,449 from an iPhone case that was found unlocked.
The two suspects were seen leaving in a silver four-door sedan.
If you have any information about the suspects, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or visit their website.
