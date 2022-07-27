What is Saharan dust?

Have you ever been curious as to what Saharan Dust is, sometimes referred to as Saharan Air Layer? Here are a few facts that you should know about the yearly event!

THE CAUSE:

As you may have guessed, Saharan Dust originates from the Saharan Desert, which is located throughout most of northern Africa. It is the largest hot desert in the world, encompassing nearly 5,700,000 square miles, almost the size of the United States!

The Sahara Desert usually has temperatures that exceed 100° for months at a time, creating rising motion in the atmosphere; remember, hot air rises & cold air sinks. As strong trade winds blow from the east to west near the equator, it helps push sand and dust aloft into the atmosphere. This dusty column of air may be lifted upwards of nearly 5 to 10 miles above the surface!

This dusty air-mass then travels aloft over the Atlantic Basin and may impact areas from the Caribbean Sea, through Hispaniola and into the Gulf of Mexico and the United States.

SAHARAN DUST IMPACTS:

When the Saharan Air Layer, or SAL, travels across the Atlantic and into portions of the United States, there are certain impacts that accompany it.

1) Saharan Dust may limit tropical activity: As the dry, dusty air remains suspended aloft, this creates an unfavorable environment for tropical systems to form. Remember, tropical systems like warm, moist environments and the dusty/dry air limits convection storms need to develop. Also, if there is already a tropical system forming, and it encounters the dust, it will significantly weaken the opportunity to strengthen.

2) Saharan Dust Decreases Air Quality: The large amount of dry dirty air may lead to minor health issues. Especially for people with respiratory concerns, such as asthma. Typically, the young, the elderly and asthmatics are impacted the most. Other impacts are generally eye irritation, scratchy throat and nose issues.

3) Vibrant sunrises and sunsets: When the plume of dust reaches the United States, depending on the quantity suspended in the atmosphere, it may generate very vibrant sunrises and sunsets across our beautiful state. The dust will alter the color of sunlight piercing through and typically gives off a lovely shade of red and orange coloration in the sky.

If you would like to know the latest status of Saharan dust in Southwest Florida, you can learn more about it in the latest forecast.